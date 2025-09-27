'Haunted Hotel': Netflix renews show after one week of launch

Netflix has renewed its adult animated comedy series Haunted Hotel for a second season, just one week after the launch of Season 1.

The show, created by Rick and Morty writer Matt Roller, follows a single mother who is juggling raising two kids and running the Undervale, a hotel that happens to be haunted.

Luckily, she gets some managerial help from her estranged brother — who is now one of the ghosts that occupy the hotel.

The show boasts a talented voice cast, including Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson. The first season started airing in September and was won by Netflix in a highly competitive auction.

Roller is the showrunner of Haunted Hotel after serving as a co-executive producer on Dan Harmon's Krapopolis, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's Mr Mayor, and two seasons of The Goldbergs.

His writing credits also include Speechless, Community, Son of Zorn, Rick and Morty, and FX's Archer. He executive produces Haunted Hotel alongside Chris McKenna, Harmon, and Steve Levy.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel," Roller said in a statement.

Netflix's director of adult animation, Billy Wee, added: "'Haunted Hotel' is wildly inventive and I'm very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix. They are phenomenal collaborators and I can't wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show."