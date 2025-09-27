Glen Powell recalls losing 'Glee' role to one of his 'best buddies'

'Hit Man' actor revealed how him and Chord Overtstreet became 'bestfriends'

Glen Powell has made a surprising confession about one of the roles that almost landed in his hands.

Anyone But You star revealed that he auditioned for the role of Sam Evans in popular American jukebox musical comedy-drama called Glee, along with his best buddy Chord Overstreet, but unfortunately, he failed to bag the role.

While speaking on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast in this week’s episode, Glen unveiled, "One of my best buddies in the world is this guy, Chord Overstreet."

He recalled sitting in the audition room together with Chord to try their luck for the role of Evans.

The Top Gun: Maverick star added, "We both auditioned for glee. We both auditioned for the same role.... We were both in the waiting room at the same time."

"We were down to the wire on Sam Evans, and he got it," he recalled.

Despite losing a project to the 36-year-old actor and musician, Powell held no grudge against him. Rather, he still considers Overtstreet “one of his best friends."

The Twisters actor further revealed that the two became roommates after auditioning for Glee.

"We moved in together as he went on this crazy Glee ride, which was, like, kind of wild," he told at the podcast.

Glen continued, "It was, like, pretty crazy to be around, because it was the biggest show in the world."

Glee, based on six seasons, ran from 2009 to 2015 starring Lea Michele, Naya Rivera, Mark Salling, Dianna Agron, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and many more.