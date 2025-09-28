Superman to make cameo in ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2?

James Gunn Peacemaker is seemingly gearing up for David Corenswett’s Superman cameo in season two.

In the recent sixth episode of the season, titled "Ignorance Is Chris" the viewers witness the aftermath of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) losing Peacemaker to the alternate universe, which leads him to Belle Reve Prison to ask for some help.

In the prison, Lex Luthor the antagonist of Superman movie is there. He uses a cane to walk after getting beaten down by the Man of Steel and is disgusted being locked up in a metahuman prison for 265-year sentence.

However, the lengthy punishment does not stop him from plotting his way out.

Lex asks if a device that could pinpoint the location of an open portal would be enough to get him out. Flag says there is not a chance. He does however say there is something that might interest Luthor, a chance at redemption.

While the redemption is still a mystery, Gunn has revealed that in the upcoming sequel, Man of Tomorrow, Superman and Luther will join forces against a much greater threat.

Given the teased plotline, fans have theorised a number of reasons for the Kryptonian hero to make an appearance.

To begin with, Superman and Peacemaker overlapped in filming, with the Man of Steel's 2025 outing (written and directed by Gunn) shooting at the same time as part of the HBO Max series.

With filming going on side by side there was also a picture of Corenswett in the iconic suit with Peacemaker stars John Cena and Danielle Brooks.

The cameo would seemingly also mark Luther returning a favour, in a sense. In Superman, Clark returns to his home after a confrontation with Lex Luthor to find negative coverage of himself on a right-wing talk show hosted by Cleavis Thornwaite (Michael Ian Black).

Cena then appears as Peacemaker himself on the talk show, stating that he thinks Superman thinks he’s better than everyone else due to his less-violent brand of heroism.

Hence, with all the given theories it is possible that the Superman would be making his appearance on Peacemaker season 2 soon.