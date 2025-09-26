California dentist Harleen Grewal faces backlash over joke about ‘hurting liberal patients’

Harleen Grewal, a Santa Clarita-based dentist, is facing backlash after making a controversial joke about hurting her liberal patients.

According to the LA Times, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) dentist is facing severe heat after a 2021 clip from a Republican Party event resurfaced and went viral on social media.

She remarked that she would withhold pain relief from liberal patients. The video clip has been taken down but the criticism and response videos continue to flood social media.

In a recorded version of the video, the Republican voter joked about missing the days “when Democrats stayed home due to Covid-19 pandemic with their masks on”.

Critics have flooded her Yelp page with negative reviews, with more than 100 one-star reviews recorded, and called for the California Dental Board to launch an investigation into her practices.

Undeterred by the criticism, Dr Harleen published an Op-ed titled “You Can’t Cancel Me” in Santa Clarita Valley Signal, and wrote, “The negative reviews and attacks have only made me more determined.”

She added, “I’ll stand and speak louder and fight harder now,” clarifying that her words of a lighthearted joke were twisted and her career was targeted.

Dr Harleen vowed to never back down from her fight against liberals and Dems.