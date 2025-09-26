‘General Hospital’ dedicates full wing to Leslie Charleson’s Dr. Monica

General Hospital has officially said goodbye to one of its most iconic characters, Dr. Monica Quartermaine, played by late actress Leslie Charleson.

Eight months after the death of longtime cast member at the age 79, the ABC soap honoured her memory with a touching tribute during the September 25 episode, the first in a special two-part sendoff.

Charleson, who passed away in January, went on to portray the sharp, compassionate cardiologist for five decades on-screen since 1977, making her the show's longest-running cast member.

In the emotional episode, familiar faces including Jason (Steve Burton), Ned (Wally Kurth), and Drew (Cameron Mathison) gathered to recall the time they spent with Monica and reflect on her legacy .

The characters shared heartfelt stories, painting a vivid picture of Monica not only as a dedicated doctor, but also as a beloved friend, mother, and mentor.

During the on-screen memorial, Ned confessed that the Quartermaine house felt empty without her, while Elizabeth praised Monica’s endless patience and wisdom as a teacher.

As part of the tribute, General Hospital also unveiled a newly dedicated cardiac unit in Monica’s name, a fitting gesture for a longtime character.

Charleson began playing the role of Monica in 1977, making her the cast member who was on the show the longest and earned four Daytime Emmy nominations.