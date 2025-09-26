Billie Eilish celebrates brother Finneas' engagement to Claudia Sulewski

Billie Eilish is over the moon about her brother Finneas' engagement to the love of his life.

The Nobody Like You singer has been in a relationship with the YouTuber Claudia Sulewski since 2018.

The What Was I Made For crooner reposted the couple's announcement, which included a set of heart-warming photos from the picturesque sunset proposal, plus Sulewski's new diamond ring and reacted with the crying emoji and two red hearts.

The Grammy Winner also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with the happy couple.

In the blurry snap, Eilish can be seen gasping as Sulewski shows off her engagement ring. She captioned the screenshot with three heart hands emojis.

Previously, he told Buzzfeed that one year after they got together, he dropped his song Claudia, which he wrote just hours after meeting Sulewski.

Sulewski has also collaborated with Finneas on creative projects, namely the music video for his 2022 song Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.

She directed and starred in the song's music video, which featured the now-engaged couple sharing sweet moments in Paris.

"It's a gushy video, for sure!" Sulewski told Vogue at the time. "We're pretty deep in it at this point — we've been dating for almost four years, so I think the cat's out of the bag."