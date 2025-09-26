Dwayne Johnson makes rare appearance with his eldest daughter Simone

Dwayne Johnson shared a rare red carpet moment with his first born Simone Alexandra.

Making The Smashing Machine London premiere a family affair on Thursday, September 25, the WWE star posed with his eldest daughter on the red carpet and enjoyed quality time with her at the event.

Simone, whom the American actor and professional wrestler welcomed with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, followed in her father’s footsteps and is professional wrestler in the WWE, using the stage name Ava Raine.

On the special night out with his grown up baby girl at his new film’s screening, the Moana voice star was clad in a navy blue suit paired with a white button-down shirt. He completed his look with glasses and black dress shoes.

Meanwhile the 24-year-old donned a floor-length black strapless dress adorned with an embroidered design.

She added a pop of red to her gothic look with red streaks in her hair, matching nail tint, and red eyeshadow.

The Fast and Furious actor’s joint appearance with his daughter at the premiere appeared to be meaningful, as they share a common passion for WWE and the new film is based on the true story of former MMA and UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

The Smashing Machine depicts Kerr's dramatic rise and fall, including his intense career, battle with opioid addiction, and volatile personal life.

Notably, the father-daughter duo's latest outing together came after they melted hearts earlier this year with a sweet appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

In addition to Simone, who made her WWE TV debut in October 2022, Johnson, 53, shares Jasmine Lia (born in 2015) and Tiana Gia (born in 2018) with his wife Lauren Hashian.