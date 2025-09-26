William Shatner makes first appearance after health scare

William Shatner breaks silence after hospitalisation reports

Star Trek star William Shatner issued first statement in the wake of reports of his hospitalisation.

After rampant reports that he had been hospitalised on Wednesday, September 24, the actor, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the science fiction franchise, made an appearance on social media with a playful post.

On Thursday, September 25, he shared a meme on X, formerly Twitter, which read, "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!"

Shatner, who celebrated his 94th birthday in March, further addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding his health in the caption, writing, “I over indulged.”

"I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI! [wink emoji]," he added.

In addition to personally updating fans about his health, the Canadian actor's representative Harry Gold also cleared the air.

"I spoke to Bill earlier this evening, He is fine. He is not in the hospital," Gold he said in a statement to People magazine. "He is at home. He is 100% healthy."

These updates came after a TMZ report claimed that the legendary actor had suffered a "medical emergency" and was rushed to the hospital.

According to the news outlet, he experienced an issue with his blood sugar levels while at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday afternoon.

Reportedly, Shatner called an ambulance as a precaution following which he was checked out swiftly and was able to return home.