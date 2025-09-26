Emma Watson reflects on difficult childhood due to parents’ divorce

Emma Watson opened up about growing up under the shadow of her parents' divorce.

The Little Women actress revealed how her approach towards acting changed as child because of her parents' separation.

In a rare podcast interview on The Shetty's On Purpose, the star revealed that she is "pretty sure I was using acting as a way of escaping how painful my parents' [divorce]" was growing up.

Emma was born in Paris in 1990 and after her parents Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby, divorce in 1995, the five-year-old Emma went to England. Later she landed her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise at 9.

Talking about the negative impact the separation had on her, Emma said, "It wasn't just the divorce, it was just the continuing situation of living between two different houses and two different lives and two different sets of values."

She revealed that as child she has to be aware of "'Hmm, we don't quite have the support we need here for this, we're not quite, like...' It made me a slightly serious child because I had that consciousness. And then when I would go and spend the weekend with my dad, it was a very different set of rules and very different situation."

Recalling the hardest part of living with such conditions The Perks of Being a Wallflower star said that none of them gave her "any easy answers."

"It meant I had to form all of my own opinions myself because there was no consensus, and it made me a critical thinker, for sure," she said. "And so that was amazing and also really like 'Gosh, okay, I need to decide what I think is important in life and what my opinions are. No one's handing me this.'"

Emma also opened up about the grave lesson she has learned from her childhood situation, saying that creating her own opinions "made me aware of not wanting to be so split and why it's been important to me to try to remain whole in all the different circumstances of my life and ask myself questions of how I can do that best, because I think I experienced as a child that the split is painful."

Emma along with Daniel Radcliffe (titular hero) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) starred in Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011.