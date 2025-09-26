‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer receives raving reaction from fans

Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked sequel received a buzzing reaction from its fans.

According to the official logline, Wicked For Good is set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale’s arrival from Kansas.

The story explores the events of the musical’s second act, focusing on the changing friendship between Elphaba played by Cynthia Erivo and Glinda played by Ariana Grande.

However, as they step into their new identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, the consequences of their choices will shape the future of Oz forever.

Few minutes later following the trailer release, fans took to social media to praise the larger than life visuals and direction.

"'Just look at me, not with your eyes, with theirs' is a criminally well-written line," penned a fan of a scene where Elphaba and Glinda face off.

"I’m already sat at the theatre. the theatre employees want me to leave, but are too scared because I’m so sat," joked another Wicked fan.

One more wrote, "I don't know what it is about this movie that makes it so special, but I'm getting emotional just by watching the trailer."

Fans also lauded the look of Ethan Slater as the Tin Man, with one fan saying, "Sorry Frankenstein, sorry to the Smashing Machine, Wicked: For Good is winning makeup and hairstyling lmaoo, this prosthetics work is SICK."

"Literally insane work, Tin man has always been my favorite and I am so happy with how good he looks (plus the acting with 'what have you done to me' gave me chills)," another fan echoed the sentiment.

In addition to Erivo, Grande and Slater, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey (Prince Fiyero), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), Marissa Bode (Nessarose Thropp) Bowen Yang (Pfannee) and Bronwyn James as (ShenShen), and many more.