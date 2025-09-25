‘Stranger Things’ stars gear up for final season in newly released clip

Stranger Things cast reflected on the past 10 years of their hit series as they prepare for the final war in the upside with the villain Vecna.

In a newly shared footage by its streaming platform, Netflix, the fans got a glimpse of their beloved cast reunite for the making of the hit series.

The clip begins with a montage that revisits scenes from season one with the co-creator Ross Duffer talking about season five, saying, "This is the biggest season we’ve ever had in terms of action, in terms of visual effects, in terms of story. Ultimately, what people want is to see these characters together one last time."

David Harbour, who played police chief Jim Hopper spoke highly of the show’s pilot script, explaining that "it felt so pure and just beautiful."

The show's lead character Noah Schnapp as Will Byers reminisced about the past adding, "We were just bunch of random kids from different places, that just loved our characters. We loved the story."

Charlie Heaton, who played Schnapp’s elder brother Jonathan Byres fondly said, "We’ve been doing it for such a long time. We’ve grown up as a family."

The veteran actress Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) emotionally looked back talking about how lucky she was witnessing the young actors grow up on the set.

Milly Bobby Brown described season 5 as "more of an adventure" and a "mission" than its predecessors. "Everyone is really put into the thick of it," she says. "No one is sitting back on a walkie-talkie, everyone is full throttle, going for it."

Maya Hawke and Finn Wolfhard echoed Bobby Brown’s sentiment, saying Stranger Things’ final season is raising the stakes as "This is a season about fighting to the bone", knowing there’s a high chance they might not make it out victorious.

"We’ve come full circle," Caleb McLaughlin says. "The fans will be truly satisfied with the ending."

The logline of the show states, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown."

In addition to Harbour, Schnapp, Heaton, Ryder, Bobby Brown, Hawke, Wolfhard and McLaughlin, the show also includes Sadie Sink (Max), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Joe Kerry (Steve Harrington) and many more.

Stranger Things season finale will be released in three parts on November 26, December 25 and on New Year.