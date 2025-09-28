Eddie Redmayne’s ‘Day of the Jackal’ receives sudden shift in series

Day of the Jackal, which came out last year during fall season and became an instant hit, has come across an unexpected creative shake-up.

The spy thriller series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch was renewed for season two was set to begin filming for it in the coming months.

However, according to the Collider, the showrunner and creator Ronan Benett announced his departure as the primary writer of the show and passed the duties to David Harrower.

It important to note that Bennett will remain involved as an executive producer, though, and his departure is strictly due to scheduling conflicts.

In addition to Benett's sudden step down as the writer, in a recent chat with Variety, the company's CEO Gareth Neame said there are "lots of elements from [Forsyth’s] novel that we didn’t utilize in season one that would appear."

"Hopefully it's going to be another very lavish, slickly directed, well acted, high-octane twist and turn thriller," he added. "On the other hand, the shooting for season two is said to start in the coming months," he added.

While there is no news of when The Day of the Jackal season 2 will air, with filming beginning soon it is possible the show will return by 2026.