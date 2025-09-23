‘Harry Potter’ TV series new casting update sparks outrage among fans

Harry Potter TV series latest update on major character's audition left fans seething.

While a number of main characters, including the golden trio, has been casted with series already in production, many fans are desperately waiting to see who will land the role of Lord Voldemort.

The main antagonist of the franchise, Lord Voldemort or The Dark Lord, was previously played by Ralph Fiennes between 2005 and 2011.

In a new update about the villain's casting, an insider Daniel Richtman revealed on his X account that the auditioning studio is looking for both men and women for the role.

"They’re auditioning both men and women for Voldemort so it’s possible we could see a female Voldemort in the Harry Potter series!" he wrote in his post.

Soon enough enraged fans swarmed the comment section with their thoughts on the decision.

"If that happens that series is dead before it even starts no one is watching that w*ke ba," wrote one.

"The way JK is probably pissed about this‚" another user added.

One more fan wrote, "Give me strength."

"DEI crap needn’t be inserted everywhere, tbh," said a fourth user.

While Voldemort's cast is yet to confirmed, the updated cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer stars as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

The first season of the Harry Potter, seemingly adapted from The Philosopher’s Stone, is set to release somewhere in 2027.