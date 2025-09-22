Priscilla Presley recalls Lisa Marie's last words before her sudden death

Priscilla Presley has nothing but heartbreaking memories of her late daughter, Lisa Marie, who was once married to Michael Jackson from 1993 to 1996.

The 80-year old widow of Elvis Presley opened up about the death of her daughter Lisa Marie, for the first ever in her new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on Monday's episode of Today, Priscilla said: 'I am sharing it because it's for the first time I have ever lost a child. I have two, obviously, but I do not wish that on anyone.'

Lisa, who divorced Jackson less than two years after they married died at the age of 54 from complications of a small bowel obstruction in January 2023.

Priscilla said she knew her daughter was not well when they spent time together a few days before her passing.

'And then about two minutes later, she said Mom I do not think I can do it.' I said. 'What 's the matter? She said, 'My stomach really, really hurts.'

Priscilla added that Lisa promised to call me back.'

The next day, I waited. I thought she was gonna give me a call. And then, I get a call that Lisa was in hospital, as we know it and that she passes,' Priscilla stated.

'And to this day, I can't get over it, especially having a great night before, and then the next day, taken Away.'

Priscilla also made it clear that, despite the ups and downs in their relationship, they found peace before Lisa's death.

'We did. We were really close,' Priscilla revealed.