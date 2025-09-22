Adam Sandler allegedly condemns Jimmy Kimmel for his controversial remarks

Jimmy Kimmel’s sudden adjournment from his late-night show caught attention of many Hollywood stars, who came forward in his support.

In the same way, Adam Sandler has also supposedly shared his opinion over the matter, however, he did not spoke in favour of the 57-year-old TV host.

For the unversed, Jimmy was suspended from his show on September 17 after he made some insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk.

One of the fan pages on social media that goes by the name Melodic Comedy claimed that the Murder Mystery actor has commented on the matter in support of Kirk.

The post shared featured an image of the veteran actor, which seemingly looked AI generated.

As per the fan account, Adam claimed that the late activist was not on a disposal of punchline. He said that Kimmel’s statement was a "disgusting lack of humanity".

Purportedly, the 59-year-old comedian wrote, “When a person dies, that pain is real. It’s not material for a late-night punchline. That is a matter of humanity.”

Sandler is of the opinion that “free speech does not give one license to say anything. There is a difference comedy and cruelty", the page asserted.

However, this whole fan page reports are false as there are no credible reports to back these claims.

Reportedly, Adam has not said anything to condemning Jimmy over his remarks.