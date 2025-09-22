Emma Myers hopes for two changes in Enid story for ‘Wednesday’ season 3

Emma Myers, who played Enid Sinclair, the best friend of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at Nevermore, revealed the changes she would like to see in the third installment.

Following the release of season two in two halves, the streaming platform Netflix renewed the franchise for season three, leaving ideas to surface for new part.

In conversation with the Radio Times, Myers shared two things she would like to see in the upcoming episodes.

Referring to the scene where she transforms in werewolf to save Wednesday,

"I think Enid is just really a selfless person, so I don't think anything really had to convince her. I think it was a no-brainer for her," she said.

Referring to the scene where she transforms in werewolf to save Wednesday, Myers added, "Obviously, she wants to save her best friend. So, it's either she stays a human and Wednesday dies or she can sacrifice a bit of her humanity and save her best friend."

"So, I think it was a no-brainer for her. I'd like to not be stuck as a werewolf forever in Season 3," she added.

In addition to this another hopeful adjustment she would like to see is her and Wednesday's new die-hard fan, Agnes (Evie Templeton) finally becoming friends.

"I just hope that none of us are at each other's throats anymore. I hope we can be friends," said Myers.

While no new update has been announced yet about season three, the fans can enjoy Wednesday season one and two available on streaming platform.