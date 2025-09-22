Jessie Cave says she was banned from 'Harry Potter' fan convention over OnlyFans

Jessie Cave expresses her feelings after getting adjourned from fan convention

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has unveiled a shocking insight about her getting banned from the franchise's fan convention.

Ever since, she started doing FansOnly, it led her to being suspended from the convention.

She added, “I found out that I didn’t get booked for a ‘Harry Potter’ convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans.”

Cave described through Collider, “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with p****.”

“This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done s** scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

However, she also admitted that the ban does not upset her as she is well-aware of the fact that it is time to move on now and give chance to the next generation actors.

“I am not upset about the prospect of no more ‘Harry Potter’ conventions.”

The 38-year-old went on to say, “There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

The Tale of Tales star appeared in J.K Rowling’s 2007 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as Lavender Brown.

She later reprised her role in 2009 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hollows in 2010 and 2011.

Jessie is also known for featuring in TV shows like Industry and Black Mirror. Meanwhile, she also starred in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations movie.