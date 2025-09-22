Margot Robbie hit with brutal career blow after 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie got hit with a career low after blockbuster Barbie movie success.

The Australian actress and film producer’s new project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, her first movie after Barbie— which earned eight Oscar nominations— premiered on Friday, September 19.

The Robbie and Colin Farrell‑starrer have turned into a box office bomb, fizzling out over its opening weekend.

Already declared a flop just three days after its release, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey just pulled in $3.5 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. and $8 million globally, which is nowhere near the money spent on its estimated $50 million production budget.

The numbers placed the film in sixth at the US box office, well behind the competition, including Him and Demon Slayer.

Additionally, even Robbie, who is married to fellow actor and film producer Tom Ackerley, and Farrell’s undeniable chemistry and charisma weren't enough to salvage the Sony Pictures release from critics as the newly released film held a 37 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It marks one of the lowest openings of Robbie’s US career, even below her previous flops, including Babylon (US$3.6million) and Amsterdam (US$6.4million).

It is pertinent to note that the recent box office underperformance adds extra weight for the 35-year-old heading into her next big film.

A highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights, directed by Saltburn's Emerald Fennell and co-starring fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi, is set to hit the screens on February 13, 2026.