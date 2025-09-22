Dwyane Johnson reflects on the most devastating moment in life

Dwyane Johnson gets reflects on most painful moment in life

Dwyane Johnsnon, a WWE legend and a successful Hollywood star, got candid about his most excruciating life experience.

Dwyane, who has suffered many brutal injuries during his time as a pro-wrestler and then later on sets, revealed that no pain has come closer to the one he went through when he was 15-year-old.

In an interview with the New York Times, he looked back on the darkest period of his life when he and his mother, Ata Johnson, were evicted from their Honolulu apartment.

"The worst pain I've ever felt was when we were evicted from Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville to live with my dad," he shared.

The father of three at that time was living with his mother while his father Rocky Johnson was off wrestling in Tennessee. Though his parents were still married, their relationship was struggling.

Since living with his mother majority of the time, Dwyane revealed that when they received the eviction letter his mother burst into tears which was excruciating to see.

"It hurt my heart," he said. "It hurt my heart to see my mom like that."

Soon after his mother made plan of sending him off to his father, she contacted Rocky about it and he said, "No problem, I’ve got an apartment."

However, when Dwyane reached his destination he was greeted by a man named Bob who took him to a motel. Later, he learned that his father was living elsewhere with another woman.

"My heart hurts when I think about that," he said. "The pain that my mom was driving with. Like: What is my life now? That whole time."

The Moana actor revealed that when his mother connected the dots "within five minutes, it all just... It wasn’t even an explosion. It was just — a collapse."

Later that day, he witnessed his mother step out of Rocky’s car and walk straight into freeway traffic, with cars and trucks drive by avoiding to hit her.

He had retold this incident previously in an Instagram post where he shared how he "grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road". He noted that the craziest and the best thing about that incident is that his mother has "no recollection of it whatsoever".

The actor shared that he funnelled that experience in his film, Smashing Machine.

"S--t of a scene to shoot, didn’t like it, but it did [serve as a] reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone."

The film Smashing Machine is slated for release on October 3.