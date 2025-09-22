Jake Bongiovi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi penned a heartwarming note for beloved wife Millie Bobby Brown on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, September 22, the 23-year-old American model and actor shared a sweet post on Instagram featuring an unseen photo of the lovebirds from their 2024 nuptials.

A treasured photo captured the couple walking down a slope in their wedding attire, while locking hands.

The son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared the image with a heartfelt message that read, "One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary [revolving hearts emoji]."

The Stranger Things star chimed in the comments section to return the love. "Love you endlessly jakey," she wrote.

Among fans and friends, newly minted youngest Emmy winner Owen Cooper, widely famous for his chilling performance in Adolescence, also expressed his admiration for the power couple with a sweet comment: he conveyed his joy and celebration with a raised hands and red heart emoji.

Moreover, the Enola Holmes actress also made her day memorable by dedicating one post on her Instagram grid.

Jake, whose real name is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, and Millie, 21, marked this new milestone in their relationship after becoming parents to an adopted baby girl.