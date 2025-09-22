Tom Holland makes first public appearance after 'Spider‑Man' set injury

Tom Holland was seen out and about just one day after sustaining a mild concussion on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

On Saturday, September, 20, the 29-year-old actor made a rare public appearance together with his Spider-Man co-star and fiancee Zendaya at Christie’s auction house in London.

Over the weekend, the Uncharted actor hosted a Posh Pub Quiz event with The Brothers Trust, the charity he runs with his parents and three brothers: Sam, Harry and Paddy Holland.

The event saw the UK-born as host and quizmaster while his fiancée, also 29, supported him in hosting duties, marking a rare public appearance for the private pair.

Tom and Zendaya’s Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon was also in attendance per the photos posted on social media by the attendees.

The engaged couple was most recently spotted together on the London set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

The Odyssey actor’s latest appearance with his fiancee came after going on hiatus from filming in the wake of reports that he sustained a mild concussion on September 19, 2025.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that he will take several days off to recover.

According to The Daily Mail, Tom was rushed to the hospital after a fall at Leavesden Studios in Watford, about 20 miles outside London.

Additionally, his father Dominic Holland reportedly said at a charity event on Sunday, September 21, that his son would be away from filming "for a while."