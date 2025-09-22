Tyler Posey delights Teen Wolf fans with new project: ‘There will be more’

Tyler Posey hints ‘Teen Wolf’ comeback with project in motion

Tyler Posey teased the return of beloved wolf pack from the hit TV series Teen Wolf.

Posey, who starred as lead character Scott McCall, an ordinary high school student who gets bitten by a werewolf, becoming one himself and learning how to balance his normal life along with supernatural identity.

During the premiere of London Calling, he spoke to People magazine, revealing that there is more for the franchise.

"We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more," he said.

The Maid in Manhattan actor shared that he has already written script for a sequel and even has idea for the third instalment.

"Or we're just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad," he revealed.

The Queen of the Ring star further explained that his script, is all "ready to go" as he "wrote it a few years ago".

Posey went on to admit that while the old script will "probably need a couple rewrites," he teased that it is "really cool" and "the concept is amazing".

He explained that back then he was "leader of the cast," similarly now he wants to be "leader of the entire project."

Expressing his gratitude for the fans who made Teen Wolf successful, he said that they have been "amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them".

When asked about the cast, he hinted, "We definitely have some people on board."

While nothing confirmed yet, Posey had a mini Teen Wolf reunion with co-star Dylan O’Brien, who played his best friend Stiles Stilinski in the show, however, did not appear in the 2023 film.

In addition to Posey and O’Brien, the series also starred Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Arden Cho, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.