Sylvester Stallone sees himself in Taylor Sheridan's rise

Sylvester opened up about a 'really interesting' parallel sees between his own career path and Sheridan's journey

Sylvester Stallone sees himself in Tulsa King's creator Taylor Sheridan.

The First Blood actor, 71, who stars in seas on three of the hot drama series Tulsa King- premiering on September 21-opened up about a 'really interesting' parallel sees between his own career path and Sheridan's journey in Hollywood.

'There was a crossroads where I knew I was always going to be thug number three coming through the door,' Stallone tells People.

'I saw the handwriting on the wall and knew I had to pivot, big time, and the same thing happened with him.'

'He was a serious actor, but no one was giving him his break,' Stallone adds.

For context Sheridan, 55, had appeared in projects including Hell or High Water.

'He realised the clock was running out, and he had to learn to write. He was always kind of a lonely kid, I was. I get his dilemma. I get the reason he pursued another career. It is not because you wanted to, you had to, or you are gone. He is a survivalist.'

However, Stallone admitted that success did not come overnight.

Both the Rocky star and the Yellowstone creator ultimately found their footing through persistence and reinvention.