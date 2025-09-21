Billie Lourd gives rare insights into bond with old costar Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd stay close friends since working on ‘Scream Queens’

Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts share a friendship for the ages – and its being passed generationally as their kids have also become pals.

The 33-year-old actress shared a sweet anecdote about her recent birthday party which her Scream Queens co-star, 34, attended, where she showed up as “Peter Pan.”

Recalling the reunion, Lourd said, "Emma was there, and I was Tinkerbell, and Emma showed up as Peter Pan. We're still in lock step. We didn't even discuss it. She just knew to be Peter Pan, that I was going to be Tinkerbell. And I just love her," in conversation with People Magazine.

Sharing how they have nurtured their kids’ friendship, Lourd continued, "She has a son, and I have two kids now, and we get them together. And it's just so crazy that the show was 10 years ago. I feel old."

The Last Showgirl star is a mom to son Kingston, 4, and daughter Jackson, 2, who she shares with husband Austen Rydell, while Roberts shares son Rhodes, 4, with ex Garrett Hedlund.

The two friends appeared in the 2015 show together and have stayed close since.