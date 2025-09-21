Jennifer Garner, John Miller’s future plans raise fears for Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck grows fearful as Jennifer Garner and John Miller start getting serious about wedding

Ben Affleck seemed to be leaning on ex-wife Jennifer Garner for support as he went through his divorce last year, but he is reportedly now getting worried about losing his friend.

The 53-year-old actress and the Good Will Hunting star, also 53, have been amicable co-parents for their children – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, after their divorce.

However, the thought of Garner marrying her now-boyfriend, John Miller, is haunting the Deep Waters actor, as he had grown closer to her and hoped to continue being in her corner.

The Elektra star has recently been spotted showing off her engagement ring in public, and a source told RadarOnline, "For Ben, it's torture. He was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening.

The insider continued, "He has to get his head around the fact she'll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids."

As Garner and Affleck made frequent public appearances together, following the filmma’er's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, people started speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Meanwhile Garner had also been debating her marriage with Miller, but that has now changed. “Now she's telling friends it's happening and how happy they both are and John's her soulmate.

Speaking of the wedding preparation, they added, "She's looking into the perfect venue and the invitations she wants to send out, the music, the guest list. It's open knowledge among her friends she's knee-deep in wedding planning."