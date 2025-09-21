‘Avengers: Doomsday’ set to unveil secret cast?

Marvel Avengers: Doomsday is seemingly keeping a big surprise from its fans.

The much-awaited film, starring a large number of A-listers including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh and may more.

As per IGN, during a Q&A session on The Cosmic Circus, a Marvel’s insider, when asked about when fans can expect to see the full cast list, revealed, "I really wouldn’t know. The safest bet is honestly the day the movie comes out because even if they do a second chair reveal, there are still some characters Marvel are keeping secret until the premiere."

They added that some of these "secret" roles include "new, old, and legacy" characters.

Elsewhere, the tipster also shared that, "The goal is not to reveal them until the release of Doomsday."

"Even if I did mention who they were planning to involve, we’d be stuck in this limbo of will they/won’t they for the next year or so," it said. "But most of the characters that haven’t been officially announced have either been rumoured by me, other scoopers, or YouTubers."

The highly speculated actors who are rumoured to make an appearance in the film includes, Chris Evans returning as Captain America, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider.

The movie is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.