Emma Myers talks about most challenging scene in ‘Wednesday’

Emma Myers opened up about her experience of facing the hardest challenge during the filming of Wednesday.

Myers plays, who plays Enid Sinclair in the series, reacted to herself speaking Filipino in one of the scenes from the series opposite to newcomer Noah Taylor, who portrays Bruno, a half-Filipino werewolf introduced this season.

In a video recently shared on Netflix’s official Instagram page for the series, Myers says, "Oh my God. I can’t watch this. I haven’t seen any of this. I’m gonna close my eyes."

However, when she hears herself speak, she enthused, "Wait, I did it! It’s such a hard language. The two of us were literally pacing outside of our trailers just reciting it."

Recalling, how she and Taylor worked tirelessly to perfect the dialogue, she said, "We both really tried. That was probably the only good take they got of me saying it. It’s not as bad as I thought it would be. I’ve been really nervous to watch the scene. I’m sweating right now."

The scene, which appears in Episode 6 titled Woe Thyself, shows Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday and Myers’ Enid accidentally switching bodies after a ritual goes wrong. While trapped in Enid’s body, Wednesday overhears Bruno speaking Filipino on the phone.

Wednesday season two is now streaming on Netflix.