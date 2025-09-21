Anthony Boyle details ‘dramatic’ filming experience with Steven Knight

Anthony Boyle reflected on his experience of filming the House of Guinness with the Peaky Blinders director, Steven knight.

The Irish actor, who have been a fan of Peaky Blinders series starring Cillian Murphy, praised the director on his work for the upcoming show.

"I'd seen the work that he had done with Peaky Blinders and all the other stuff he’s done," he told the Irish Examiner. "I just really wanted to be a part of that world; his writing is just so good, so dramatic and funny and sad, and he really taps into what it means to be a human being."

The upcoming series is set around one of Europe's most famous dynasties in 1868, immediately after the death of Benjamin Guinness, it centres around the future of the founder’s empire and the impact it will have on the fate of his four adult children: Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben.

Boyle also talked about whether getting into the mind of the character, Arthur Guinness, was a rewarding experience for Boyle.

"Yeah, I love it. It’s great, man, particularly when you’ve got a character like Arthur, who’s so full of life and complicated and funny and strange and beautiful and angry," he said.

Boyle added, "There was just so much in him. I hadn't read a character like him for years. I thought if I could meet it where it was and bring my own stuff to it, we could make something really special together."

House of Guinness portrays Arthur as a complicated man who has very mixed feelings about his father’s desire for him to take a hand in the running of the brewery.

The House of Guinness is set to release on September 25.