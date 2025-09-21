Elsa Pataky gets candid about her married life with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's wife opens about her maternal role

Elsa Pataky has spilled beans about her life as a mother of three kids, who she shares with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

She unveiled her role as a mother and praised Hemsworth as a dad.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and are raising three kids together namely India Rose, Tristan and Sasha.

While talking about her maternal role, the Fast Five actress said, "I can go crazy like any mother with three children.”

She even confessed, “Sometimes you want to pull your hair out and throw them out the window, but other days you love them so much you could die."

Elsa further spoke about the ways of raising children in Spain and Australia.

"I'm like all the mothers in Spain”, the 49-year-old told Lecturas Magazine.

"That thing where children drive you crazy and you yell at them. I always wonder if, at home, those mothers don't let a scream slip out."

The Interceptor star also admitted that there are times when she does not hesitate at all to express her anger at kids on multiple occasions as her “children are very energetic, they climb up the trees."

She further praised her husband saying, "I do everything myself, and I love it, too. I have Chris, who's a great father and gets very involved."