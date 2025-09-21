



‘Emily In Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount warns fans ahead of Season 5

While Lily Collins‘ eponymous marketing exec in Emily in Paris is returning soon her co-star Lucien Laviscount has warned fans about about the major plot twist.

Offering any scoop without a script was uncertain, but now that he’s seen it, the actor who made his debut as Alfie in Season 2, has spilled some tea about what’s coming in Season 5.

"All I’m gonna say is strap in," he teased. "Because it goes left, so far left, and a little bit right this season."

The Trust actor went on to fuel the curiosity, saying, "I didn’t know what to expect, none of us do before we get the scripts, and we got the scripts for this season and it’s … Yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming."

Although the Darren Star-created romantic dramedy Season 4 finale left off suggesting its main character would be leading the Italian satellite office for Agence Grateau, Emily in Paris will not transform into Emily in Rome.

Speaking of filming, Laviscount told People that the shooting process was "amazing," adding, "It’s good to be back in Paris. We shot quite a little bit in Rome as well."

As the 33-year-old English actor doubled the anticipation for the new season, Emily in Paris Season 5 will still premiere on Netflix on its originally scheduled release date, which is December 18.

Production officially wrapped in late August, with filming taking place across picturesque locations in Rome and Venice.