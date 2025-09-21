Reese Witherspoon leaves fans in awe as she nails Nicole Kidman’s accent

Reese Witherspoon sent fans wild with some hilarious impression of her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman.

The Morning Show star, who is known for her comedy chops did a spot-on-mimicry of the Babygirl actress.

During the recent podcast episode of Las Culturistas, the Friends actress captured the speaking style and in exaggerated version of Kidman's voice, said, "Reese, you don’t understand. There's this director, she’s amazing. Oh, we must get her."

She continued the perfect mimicking of Kidman's dramatic delivery style, saying "Reese, you and I, we’re the 'property girlies'. We love to buy property."

The video of her impression which was shared through TikTok, got swarmed by comments of fans lauding Witherspoon's comic timing.

One fan praised her skills saying, "this impression deserves an oscar."

"The way she immediately flipped [laughing emoji]," another added.

A user enthused, "the way I screamed !!"

Another fan suggested, "I need a Nicole Kidman biopic starring Reese as Nicole."

"This is gold. I’m dying," added one more.

The two stars has been best friends since they got to know each other while working on the Big Little Lies set.

Previously, Witherspoon also revealed that she "always looked up to" Kidman even before they got close.

"We didn't know each other very well before we started but I just always ... I always looked up to you. You're such an incredible actress," Witherspoon said in a one-on-one interview with Kidman on ABC news.