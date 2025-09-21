'Supergirl' and 'Superman' age gap may create problem for James Gunn's DCU

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is coming out in theatres next year on June 26

James Gunn’s directed Superman has sparked outrage as it teased the new Supergirl.

The ending scene of David Corenswet’s 2025 action sci-fi introduced Milly Alcock as DC’s Kara Zor-El.

Milly features in the film entering the Fortress being all tipsy, looking her dog Krypto. She looked pretty as compared to her cousin David aka Clark Kent.

However, Gunn is known for keeping his films comic-accurate, but he might be having a different plan for Alcock’s character.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been flooding with fans pointing out the age difference between the two characters.

One of the DC fans shared a post mentioning, “In the opening crawl for Superman it says 3 decades ago, an extraterrestrial baby was sent in a spacecraft to earth and adopted by Kansas farmers.”

“Which is where I got 30 years old from.”

People are wondering how the chemistry is going to match with the Superman being 30 years old and Supergirl being 21.

The 59-year-old filmmaker has confirmed a standalone film on Supergirl, slated to release on June 26, 2026.

The upcoming movie is going to features Alcock alongside Jasom Momoa, who will be playing villain Lobo.