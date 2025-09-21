Sylvester Stallone makes surprising cast suggestion to play teen Rambo

Sylvester Stallone suggest AI de-aging to play teen Rambo in prequel

Sylvester Stallone, after 40 years of originally starring as John Rambo in First Blood, spoke about his desire to reprise the role.

The upcoming film which is already in talks with Noah Centineo for the role, met with an unusual suggestion by the Oscar winner.

Stallone revealed that he pitched his own "sophisticated" AI de-aged portrayal for an instalment about a teen Rambo.

"Everyone thought I was crazy," said Stallone on recent podcast episode of The Playlist's Bingeworthy. "AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see him at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn't as big a stretch."

While he pitched the idea, according to Deadline, Stallone was aware about the new film directed by Jalmari Helander from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

He cautioned anyone taking on the role, saying, "It's very, very hard. He may do a stellar job, but you’re overcoming this because I went through it with Get Carter. Everyone loves the original, and then you’re always fighting that prejudice."

While the film's original plot is yet to be revealed, it is reported that it will explore the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War.

The filmed is planned to begin shooting in 2026 in Thailand.