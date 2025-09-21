Selena Gomez 'OMITB' co-star Steve Martin suffers health scare

The Only Murder in the Building star Steve Martin hs been forced to pulled back his some shows from the scheduled comedy shows in the wake of a shocking diagnosis.

The actor, who plays Charles-Haden Savage in OMITB, has been tested positive for COVID.

On Friday, September 19, Selena Gomez’ co-star took to his Instagram to announce that he had to cancel two nights of his comedy shows on the Dukes of Funnytown! Tour in Virginia with his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short, after contracting the virus.

"Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve," he wrote in the caption of a post featuring a photo of his sad dog. "So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances."

Later, the comedian further confirmed the diagnosis by posting a photo of a positive COVID test in a different post. "Hey! No Flu!" he captioned the post playfully.

While some fans joked about the positive test being a pregnancy reveal others took the situation seriously and prayed for his fast recovery and dropped “Get well soon” messages.

Additionally, Martin’s website also confirmed the news, and shared an update about the refunds.

"Unfortunately, Steve Martin has come down with COVID, and out of an abundance of caution, the shows will be canceled," the statement read. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be available to ticket buyers."