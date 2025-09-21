Harris Dickinson talks about the pressure of playing John Lennon

Harris Dickinson talks about the pressure of playing as John Lennon

Harris Dickson talked about feeling anxious and jittery on playing the iconic role of John Lennon.

The Sam Mendes helmed four-part film, each told from the perspective of one of the Beatles, will follow the life of iconic British band with intersecting sometimes but majorly exploring a different side or time of life of Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star.

While Dickinson is starring as Lennon, Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr.

The Babygirl star in an interview with The Times opened up about the 'magnitude' of the legendary character.

"It felt frightening because of the magnitude of the character — this icon," he said. "There's always a fear, but the fear around the exposure that will come with it didn't creep in too much because it is a privilege that I get to do this every day. And, yes, I'll still go to the forest."

This is not the first time he has talked about the big responsibility of portraying Lennon sincerely.

Previously, while rumours of his casting were making rounds, he told Variety that "it would be amazing to do that".

He said, "I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool."

The Beatles a Four-Film Cinematic Event is set to release in April 2028.