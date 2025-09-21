‘Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ stars breakdown favourite deleted scene

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell opened up about one of the most important scene from Big Bold Beautiful Journey that never made it to the final cut.

The film follows David (Farrell) and Sarah (Robbie), who meet at a wedding and embark on a life-changing road trip, reliving important moments from their pasts through magical doorways. Among those moments was a dance sequence that never saw the daylight.

"There's another dance sequence that should make the extended director's cut," Robbie told Entertainment Weekly in an interview alongside her co-star.

Farrell explained that their director Kogonada envisioned their characters perform a "contemporary interpretive dance" that reflected their journey through the film.

Although the filmmaker loved the concept, he wasn't sure if he could make it work within the script.

"And the film didn't really want it, apparently," Farrell adds with a laugh. "But oh my God, shooting that dance was one of the most beautiful experiences I've had in 25 years...It was really beautifully designed and a joy to just be open in that moment. It felt very unstructured, but it was really structured."

Compared to another dance sequence, The Penguin actor said that it came with "much more personal feeling." The Barbie star also agreed calling it the best moment of the movie.

"This is the moment where everything makes sense for the character, and this is such an integral moment," she said adding that she believed it was "going to be the defining thing. And then, I don't know, it wasn't that big of a moment."

Recalling the experience of filming that, Farrell shared that the director played a "haunting" song that added an emotional impact, so much so that everyone on the set became emotional.

"You know you've done something good when the grips are crying," Robbie said. "The whole moment was just so beautiful, and it kind of transcended everything that I imagined this part of the script was doing.”

While the on-screen couple mourns the loss of the most beautiful scene, their film Big Bold Beautiful Journey was released on September 19.