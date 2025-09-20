Mandy Moore shares surprising opinion on early days of 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore reflects on 'This Is Us' years after show aired: 'overwhelming'

Mandy Moore admitted that it’s “fascinating” to watch her hit show This Is Us years later as a parent herself.

The 41-year-old actress, who played a mom to four kids in the show before she ever became one, is surprised to see how she managed to deal with children.

The Princess Diaries actress looked back at the show in an interview with People Magazine, saying, "The overwhelming takeaway [from the show] is just being a parent now. Watching the show through that lens is really fascinating for me and for [costar] Chris [Sullivan], because we both were parents towards the very end of the show."

Moore continued, "Looking back on those earlier seasons, I think, 'How the heck did I know what I was doing?' I didn't know how to change a diaper, I didn't know what was going on. It's pretty funny to think back to those early days."

The Tangled actress is now a mother to three children – sons August “Gus” Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, as well as daughter Louise "Lou" Everett, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.