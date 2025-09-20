Nina Dobrev, Shaun White shock breakup happened amid 'wedding planning'

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev had to take the difficult decision because of major reasons

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White realised their incompatibility during a very crucial time – right when they had already started planning their wedding.

The 36-year-old actress and the Olympian, 39, came to a mutual decision that they were better off “as friends” instead of spouses.

Speaking of the breakup between The Vampire Diaries alum and White, an insider told Us Weekly, “There was no drama here. No cheating was involved. They were loyal to each other their entire relationship. At the end of the day, they’re human beings, just like everyone else. They genuinely just grew apart and realized they would be better off just as friends and not husband and wife.”

The news that the couple had ended their engagement, broke out on September 11, after they had been together for five years.

Another source told the outlet, “They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion. It’s still very fresh, but she’s been supported by her closest girlfriends who have been checking in on her.”

This comes after Dobrev was spotted taking a vacation on a yacht with her group of famous friends, including Zac Efron, Kailegh Teller, Miles Teller, and more.

The actress appeared to be taking a break from the recent surge of public scrutiny surrounding her relationship and split.