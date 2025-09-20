Cara Delevingne buys $11M mansion from Jennifer Lawrence after fire loss

Cara Delevingne makes a big decision on a new accommodation, one year after her home was destroyed by fire.

The Suicide Squad, actress, 31, has reportedly purchased her friend Jennifer Lawrence's Beverly Hills mansion for a staggering $11million.

For context, the property has five bedrooms and five and half bathroom. Interestingly, the mansion was once owned by singer Jessica Simpson, but later, the No Hard Feelings actress, Jennifer Lawrence purchased it in 2014.

According to North Hill Crest, there is a huge white kitchen in the downstairs, and outside, a pool is surrounded by large trees and bamboo shoots.

Cara will be enjoying the company of other A-list neighbours like Adele, Nicole Kidman and Cameron Diaz.

For the unversed, this comes after Cara's $7 million was devastated by a huge blaze in March 2024.

Previously, Realtor.com reported that Cara faced a $2.4 million loss when selling the property. However, everyone was unharmed by the fire, as Cara was in London at the time, working on the West End production of Cabaret, and her pets were saved too.