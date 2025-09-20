Cillian Murphy gives major update on ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

Cillian Murphy shared an exciting news about the release of the much awaited film of Peaky Blinders.

The series based on powerful gang from Birmingham just after World War I. It is led by the ambitious and cunning Thomas Shelby (Murphy).

The hit drama aired for over nine years, running across six seasons.

During an appearance at the Oliver Callan Show, the Oscar Winner revealed, "The film is done. We’re working on it, I'm really happy with it."

He added "I hope the fans will be really happy with it, my impulse is very much to make it for the fans."

Murphy went on to express his gratitude to the fans for making the series so successful.

He said, "The show became the show because of the fans and because of people talking about it, and dressing up and really caring about the characters."

While he didn’t share the plot, the actor hinted that the script was wonderful.

Murphy also acknowledged the new cast, that includes Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth, teasing that they be on to something special.

The Oppenheimer star also revealed that film "should be around sometime next year. The script was wonderful, great cast… and I can’t tell you anything else!"

In addition to Murphy, other returning lead cast members reprising their role in the film, includes, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Ned Dennehly as Charlie Strong, Ian Pack as Curly and Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs.