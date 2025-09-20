Louis Partridge talks mastering Irish accent for ‘House of Guinness’

Louis Partridge talks about mastering Irish accent for ‘House of Guinness’

Louis Partridge, who is gearing up to grace the TV screens in one of his biggest role of the career yet, opened up about how he trained for his Irish accent for the upcoming series House of Guinness.

The show follows the story of Guinness family dynasty. Set in 1868 Dublin (and New York), it begins after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the brewery tycoon who built the Guinness empire.

Leaving a shocking will in which two of his four children, Arthur and Edward, are required to run the brewery jointly or lose their inheritance.

Meanwhile, the other siblings, Anne and Benjamin, are effectively shut out of the business, being dubbed too vulnerable to temptation or unfit to bear the burden of leadership.

Since the original Guinness family came from Dublin, getting the Irish accent perfected was a requirement, which the Enola Holmes star saw as a challenge.

During its premiere in the Irish Republic capital, Partridge in conversation with Extra.ie shared his experience of learning to do the accent.

"It was a little bit daunting, being a little bit of a fish out of water," He told the outlet. "But it did help listening to a lot of Irish accents."

He continued, "Going out drinking with them was a good way to bond. I’ve known a fair amount of Irish people in my time, but this was a real chance to get into the belly of the beast."

Anthony Boyle stars as Arthur Guinness alongside Partridge as Edward Guinness and Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Guinness and James Norton portrays Sean Rafferty.

The season one of the House of Guinness is set to premiere on Netflix on September 25.