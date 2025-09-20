'28 Years Later': Zombie thriler is dropping on Netflix

The wait is almost over for fans of Danny Boyle's iconic zombie franchise.

28 Years Later, the third installment in the series, is set to premiere on Netflix on Saturday, September 20, just in time for the spooky season.

This highly anticipated horror movie has been making waves since its theatrical release earlier this year, and now it's coming to the streaming platform for all to enjoy.

The 28 franchise has been a game-changer in the world of zombie movies, introducing a new type of threat: running zombies infected with the Rage Virus.

The latest installment, 28 Years Later, stars an impressive cast, including Jodie Comer, Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Locke, Erin Kellyman, and Ralph Fiennes.

The movie is the first in a new trilogy, with the next installment, The Bone Temple, set to premiere in early 2026.

If you're new to the franchise or want to revisit the earlier movies, you can stream 28 Days Later for free on Pluto TV. The original film, released over two decades ago, was a critical and commercial success, and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is available on Hulu.

The 28 franchise has a reputation for delivering intense, suspenseful storytelling and groundbreaking visuals.

With the new trilogy, fans can expect more of the same, along with new twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the series, 28 Years Later is sure to deliver a thrilling experience.