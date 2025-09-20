Arnold Schwarzenegger teases ex Maria Shriver following son Patrick’s wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger finally ties the knot with Abby Champion on September 6

Arnold Schwarzenegger just pulled a joke at former partner Maria Shriver following the wedding of their son Patrick.

The 78-year-old tied the knot with journalist Maria in 1986. After being married for so many years, the couple got divorced in 2021 after separating in 2011.

Despite parting ways, the former couple is still making headlines as Arnold recently took a dig at his ex in a recent event.

On September 18, the former Governor of California celebrated journalist Chris Wallace’s Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he made a speech.

While addressing at the event, The Terminator star said, “I know a lot about journalists.”

He then directly mentioned Shriver in the speech saying, "I’ve been interviewed by thousands and thousands of journalists. But not only that, I was also married to a journalist."

"The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half my money”, said Arnold.

The 69-year-old’s representatives have been reached out by E! News for a comment, but they haven’t received any response yet.

The news came a few days after the former couple’s son Patrick, known for The White Lotus, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion.

The 32-year-old has been in a relationship with Champion since 2015. The couple announced their engagement on December 26, 2023.

The lovebirds have officially tied the knot on September 6, 2025 at the Grozzar Ranch in Idaho.