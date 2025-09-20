Johnny Depp’s dog kills farmer’s livestock in UK

Johnny Depp's dog attacks sheep in England

Johnny Depp is facing backlash in his quiet East Sussex village after his rescue dog, a Bullmastiff named Bourbon, attacked and killed two sheep while out on a walk.

According to reports, the incident happened when one of Depp’s staff members was walking Bourbon and the dog broke free, running into a nearby field and mauling the farmer’s animals.

Depp, 62, was not at home at the time.

Farmer Joe Ginger, whose sheep were killed, expressed his anger, telling The Sun, “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”

Another local farmer noted the animals would have been worth around £180 each and said such attacks happen more often than many realize.

“Dog owners need to be more aware,” the farmer added, suggesting Depp should compensate for the losses.

A source close to the actor said Depp was “really upset” when he heard what happened.

“This is not the type of thing that he wanted to happen in his backyard,” the insider explained, adding that a professional trainer has since been hired to ensure an incident like this does not occur again.

The Hollywood star, who moved into the countryside property near where his late friend Jeff Beck lived, is usually described by neighbors as private and respectful of the local community.

One resident said, “He is spotted in the village sometimes and is very much left to himself. But it’s very bad news for the poor sheep and the farmer.”

This is not the first time Depp’s pets have sparked headlines.

In 2015, his Yorkshire Terriers, Boo and Pistol, were famously ordered out of Australia after being brought into the country without proper clearance, with officials threatening euthanasia if they weren’t removed within 72 hours.

The actor, a father of two, has been keeping a low profile since retreating from Hollywood following his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

While his career slowed in the aftermath, he has appeared in international films and, according to industry sources, is now preparing to reestablish himself in Los Angeles.