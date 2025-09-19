Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon marriage plans revealed amid tough time

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have come closer under tragic circumstances

Brad Pitt has reportedly made up his mind about where he stands with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, after they have been through some significant life-changes together.

The 61-year-old Hollywood heartthrob recently lost his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, and the loss changed his perspective over the relationship.

The F1 star had the jewellery designer by his side as he grieved the death of his mother and that has reportedly made his future plans clear.

"He relies on her more than he has on anyone in a long time. Those around him are convinced this is the real deal – she's the woman he'll marry as a result of her support throughout his ongoing grieving process," an insider told RadarOnline.

Another source shared that de Ramon has been there not only for her beau but also for his family, "She reached out to his family immediately with her condolences and has been in regular touch ever since," they noted.

The insider continued, "Her kindness and the bond she's built with them has cemented her place. Brad now views her as more than a partner – she's become family. Ines is there for Brad in all the ways that count.”

As another well-wisher from the industry noted, the couple seem to be a perfect match for each other. "She's by his side at family events, stands with him at premieres, and now she's guiding him through the toughest loss of his life,” they noted.