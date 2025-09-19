Ariana Grande secures top award ahead of much-awaited tour

Ariana Grande celebrated her big success as she heads for her first tour in seven years.

The 7 Rings, who last performed in 2018-19, is making a comeback in the music industry.

According to Variety, music licensing company SESAC named Ariana Grande as its Songwriter of the Year and recognized her for her song We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), the tenth song on her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine.

The song also became the singer’s seventh song to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, earning her the record for a female artist’s most number-one debuts in history.

Grande shared the news on her Instagram story with the caption, "Thank you so much for this incredible honour. I am so, so moved and grateful."

Over the past decade, Grande has solidified her place as one of pop music’s most influential artists. She first broke out on the charts with her debut album Yours Truly in 2013, and she has since released seven studio albums, each with multiple hits.

Grande also owns Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, three American Music Awards, 13 MTV Video Music Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards.

Not only that she also holds more than 39 Guinness World Records tied to her chart performance.

Currently, Grande is promoting the second instalment of the Wicked film series, in which she stars as Glinda. The film is slated for release on November 21.