Dylan O’Brien set to be recognised for top award at Miami Film Festival

Dylan O’Brien is gearing up for a special award at the Miami Film Festival GEMS 2025.

The Teen Wolf star film has been making headlines since it first won big during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Dylan will be receiving the event’s Vanguard Award, which is "presented to artists whose work reflects depth, originality, and a bold, distinctive vision for contemporary cinema."

He’ll receive the award during a Q&A about his career immediately following a screening of Twinless in front of a festival audience.

GEMS will take place October 29 – November 5, 2025, and continue its tradition of celebrating this year’s top films and award contenders.

"We are honored to present Dylan O’Brien with our prestigious Vanguard Award for his powerful work in Twinless,'" said Lauren Cohen, Miami Film Festival director of Programming.

"His raw and deeply affecting performance showcases his remarkable range and solidifies him as one of the most compelling actors of his generation," he added.

Twinless premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. O’Brien, who is also an executive producer on the film, won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting.

The film release date is yet to be announced.