Arnold Schwarzenegger shares rare side of Maria Shriver divorce drama

Maria Shriver and ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger have left their divorce drama in the past and can finally joke about it.
The 78-year-old Hollywood star made a candid joke about the public drama around his divorce with his ex-wife, 69, during his honourory speech for journalist Chris Wallace, 77, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, September 18.
The Terminator star said, “I know a lot about journalists. I’ve been interviewed — you can imagine, in my lifetime — by thousands and thousands of journalists. But not only that, I was also married to a journalist.”
Schwarzenegger playfully added, “The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half [of] my money,” making the audience burst into laughter.
The former spouses, who tied the knot in 1986, got separated in 2011 and their divorce was finalised ten years later, in 2021.
Shriver and Schwarzenegger welcomed their four children Katherine, 35, Christina, 34, Patrick, 32, and Christopher, 27, during the 25 years of their marriage.
The limited series headlining the two stars will be available to watch on Apple TV+
Lucy Liu stars joins the star-studded cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ along with Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux...
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ wins hearts with latest announcement
'Adolescence' team looks forward to future achievements after Emmys' awards haul
Wednesday vs Stranger Things: Jenna Ortega fans celebrate as 'Stranger Things' faces a setback
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 ending leave fans divided