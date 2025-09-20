Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ gets limited screening at Imax

Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein is set to limited release in theatres three weeks before it debuts on the streaming platform.

The Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said that he will be showing Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein for a limited run at a small number of locations.

"It really is a theatrical movie," Gelfond said at the Axios Media Live conference in New York. "You know, Frankenstein and Imax is great synergy. He’s big. Imax is big, loud," he joked. He said it will debut on Imax in "a couple of weeks."

The film is originally a production of giant streamer, Netflix, who generally doesn’t let its films get a theatrical release.

However, not only Frankenstein managed to gain short theatrical release, in a high-profile agreement, the upcoming adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia by Greta Gerwig also earned an exclusive two-week Imax global run in fall of 2026, in 90 countries across 1,000 auditoriums, in advance of its streaming debut.

The new adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley novel starring Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac premiered at Venice last month.

Netflix is planning a limited theatrical release of Frankenstein on October 17 with the streaming debut on November 7.