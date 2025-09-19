Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence co-star once again after hit movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence land new role in Martin Scorsese film

Martin Scorcsese is gearing up for his next directorial project with A-Listers as leads.

An adaptation of the ghost story novel, What Happens at Night, will see Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as the main characters.

According to Deadline, Patrick Marber penned the script to What Happens at Night after Studiocanal acquired rights to the Peter Cameron novel in the spring of 2023.

The story follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer.

Soon the couple seems to be lost in their lives, struggling to figure out how they got here.

The movie marks the first onscreen collaboration for Lawrence with Scorsese as a director. DiCaprio last worked with his long-time collaborator on Apple feature' Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Titanic star has also worked with The Hunger Games actress in their hit movie, Don't Look Up.

The beginning of production is in talks of early January.

Currently, DiCaprio is starring in One Battle After Another coming on September 26, while Lawrence’s Die, My Love is slated for release on November 7.